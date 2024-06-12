Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $652,787,000 after buying an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Trimble by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 131,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $344,617 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

View Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Trading Down 0.1 %

TRMB opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.