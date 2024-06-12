Caxton Associates LP Buys 54,849 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 656.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,849 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 29,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,275. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
