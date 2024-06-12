Caxton Associates LP Buys 58,002 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 126.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Navient worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Navient by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Navient by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Navient by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Navient

Navient Stock Down 3.0 %

NAVI stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.