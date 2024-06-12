Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,134,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCK opened at $591.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.00. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $389.48 and a twelve month high of $592.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,687 shares of company stock worth $15,982,093. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

