Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 85,172 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,172 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $122,824.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $122,824.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,203 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

