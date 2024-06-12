Caxton Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,956 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

