Caxton Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,012 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.