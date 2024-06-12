Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,661 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hello Group by 10,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 56,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,430 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Hello Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $808.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

View Our Latest Report on Hello Group

About Hello Group

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.