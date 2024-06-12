Caxton Associates LP Grows Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HOV opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $874.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.21. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $184.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

