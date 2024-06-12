Caxton Associates LP Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 172.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TPH opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

