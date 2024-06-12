Caxton Associates LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,163.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

