Caxton Associates LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.13% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $58,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $659.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

