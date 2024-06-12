Caxton Associates LP Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $637.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

