Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.63 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,292.04 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $794.97 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,155.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at $142,639,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.09, for a total value of $16,401,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,639,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 72,623 shares worth $93,771,160. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

