Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.52 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.