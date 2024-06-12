Caxton Associates LP Invests $2.60 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,992 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 131.5% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $4,832,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $274.83 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

