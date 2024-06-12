Caxton Associates LP Lowers Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,826 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of NexGen Energy worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,210 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,795 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXE. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

