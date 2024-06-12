Caxton Associates LP Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.6 %

LOPE stock opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

