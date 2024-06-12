Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

