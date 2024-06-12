Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,526,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,332,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 77,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.60. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries



Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

