Caxton Associates LP Purchases 46,896 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.27% of 3D Systems worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 5,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after buying an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

