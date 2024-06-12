Caxton Associates LP Purchases 6,169 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Premier worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Premier by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.44. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,075 shares of company stock worth $1,328,050 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

