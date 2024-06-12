Caxton Associates LP Purchases 990,648 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,457,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,648 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.32% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 426,984 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,488,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 562,800 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

