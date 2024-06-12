Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CDW by 820.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CDW by 256.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 87,197 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CDW by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
CDW Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDW opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $170.04 and a twelve month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.
CDW Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
