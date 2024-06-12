Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 100,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ternium Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

