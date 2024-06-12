Caxton Associates LP Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,052,023 shares of company stock worth $170,313,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

