Caxton Associates LP Sells 1,112 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after buying an additional 95,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,621,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $3,107,803.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,299,516.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

