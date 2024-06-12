Caxton Associates LP Sells 3,211 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,759,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after buying an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 86,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $208.52 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average of $162.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

