Caxton Associates LP Sells 4,325 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.