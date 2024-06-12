Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. DZ Bank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

