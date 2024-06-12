Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

CELH opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Celsius by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

