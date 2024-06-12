Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 103.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cenovus Energy

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.