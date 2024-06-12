Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00486.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

CSSEN stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.