Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5938 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00486.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance
CSSEN stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile
