Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 198812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $915.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $7,832,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 2,943.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 990,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 957,818 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 825,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after acquiring an additional 459,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Chimera Investment by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 546,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 255,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

