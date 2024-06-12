Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading Up 6.7%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 4,642,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 8,058,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,409,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,160,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,498,872 shares of company stock worth $5,821,931. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,403,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,097 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.