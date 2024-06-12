Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,527 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $48,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

