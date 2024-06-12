Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 10th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.3 %

CBU stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

View Our Latest Report on CBU

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.