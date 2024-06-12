Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands



Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

