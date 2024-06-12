Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

STZ opened at $251.03 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

