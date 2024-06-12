Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 3.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 416,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,182,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,272,707.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,272,707.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 37,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $755,414.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,445,324.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,255 shares of company stock worth $17,522,536 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

