Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 34,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,132,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 308,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

