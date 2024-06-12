Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 26.5%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 26.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.28 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 1,518,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 470,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DEST

Destiny Pharma Stock Down 27.5 %

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 41.34. The stock has a market cap of £11.74 million, a PE ratio of -205.33 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.