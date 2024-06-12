Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 552,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 527,350 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,821,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,980,000. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,026,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,372,000. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,651,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.