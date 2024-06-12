Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 478.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.85% of Diodes worth $31,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 22,318.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.22.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

