DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.60

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 58465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.96.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

