ECN Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$506.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.1708738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 425,100 shares of company stock worth $767,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

