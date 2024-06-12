ECN Capital Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
ECN Capital Price Performance
Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$506.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.1708738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on ECN
Insider Transactions at ECN Capital
In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 425,100 shares of company stock worth $767,907 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.