Economic Investment Trust Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE EVT opened at C$145.00 on Wednesday. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$121.95 and a 1 year high of C$147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$143.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.47.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.57 million for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a net margin of 85.30% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

