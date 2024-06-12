Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.02. 69,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 841,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.
View Our Latest Research Report on EWTX
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 590,299 shares in the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Beyond GME: Top 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Better Than GameStop
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 4 Fastest Growing S&P 500 Dividends: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.