Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $17.02. 69,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 841,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $36,987.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,495.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at $273,778.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $239,495. Company insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $162,502,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,805,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 590,299 shares in the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.