Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 20,436 shares.The stock last traded at $184.02 and had previously closed at $184.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.20.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 542,705 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,893,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

