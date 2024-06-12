Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

